Teenage girl abducted while retuning from school in Noida

A 15-year-old girl was abducted in Birodi village, while she was returning from school with her father, the police said today.

Rakesh, a resident of Girodi village in his complaint lodged yesterday afternoon said that his daughter was abducted

while she was returning home from school with him, they said.

Three men arrived in a car, pointed a pistol at him and abducted his daughter. SHO of Surajpur Police Station Girish Kumar Kotiya said FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway.