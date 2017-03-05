Teenager attacked by youths for asking them not to throw water balloons

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was injured with glass shards by a group of youths in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area for asking them not to throw water balloons at him, police said today.

The teenager was returning from his tuition classes when the youths, all juveniles, threw the balloons at him. When he protested and hurled abuses at them, they attacked him with broken bottles and glasses lying nearby, police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused youths and they have been apprehended, police said.

The victim has told the cops that the incident occurred around 6.15 PM yesterday while he was returning from tuition classes with one of his friends on a scooter when they were waylaid by a group of youths near the Bihari colony in Farsh Bazar.

When his friend protested, one of the accused walked up to them and tried to push him off the scooter. The victim, sitting pillion, got off the scooter and tried to intervene when the youth started thrashing him as well.

"My friend tried to intervene but they (the accused youths) threatened him with dire consequences," he told police.

Family members of the victim said he has been preparing for his board exams, which are round the corner, and had planned not to participate in the festivals this year.

The victim had lost his father recently and stays with his uncles and other family members at a colony near Farsh Bazar.