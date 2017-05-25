Headphones stolen, infotainment screens damaged aboard Tejas Express



Infotainment screens on board the Tejas Express. File pics

Nearly 12 high-quality headphones were stolen aboard the Tejas Express and infotainment screens damaged. The high-speed train returned from Goa on Tuesday, after it was flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) on Monday.

According to Hindustan Times, Railway officials are shocked at the amount of missing headphones and scratches on the screens of infotainment systems present on the locomotive. Even passengers, who commuted onboard the Tejas Express on the second day, complained that toilets were unclean and attendants ignorant. There were complaints regarding the low quality of the food served.

The Tejas Express is scheduled to run five days in a week on the Mumbai-Goa route, namely on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during non-monsoon period. It will depart from Mumbai at 5am and reach Goa at 1:30pm and will leave Goa at 2:30pm and reach Mumbai at 11pm.

But, during the rains services will be operated thrice a week namely on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between June 10 and October 31.



The Tejas Express have several state-of-the-art facilities, which include...

- Vacuum bio-toilets

- Touch-free water taps

- 9-inch infotainment screens for each seat

- automatic doors

- Tea-coffee vending machines