Tejas Express to be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on May 22



Tejas Express. Pic courtesy/Suresh Prabhu Twitter account





New Delhi: The much-awaited Tejas Express, which boasts of several modern facilities onboard like LED TV and tea/coffee vending machine, will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on May 22. Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train will have bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.



Tejas Express coach. Pic courtesy/Suresh Prabhu Twitter account



Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare will also be slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said while inspecting the new Tejas coaches here. There will be comfortable seating arrangements and each seat will have LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.



Manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, the coaches will have automatic entrance door, a first in non- suburban train in Indian Railways. There will be tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches. Promised in the budget, Tejas Express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors, according to the railways.

