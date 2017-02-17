Telangana minister's son held in assault case

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested Telangana Excise and Prohibition Minister Padma Rao Goud's son for allegedly assaulting a trader. Rameshwar Goud and his seven friends and aides were arrested by police on a complaint by Mohit Rathore, a businessman at Pot Market in Secunderabad. They were later released on bail.

The Market police on Tuesday lodged a case against Rameshwar Goud and others for assaulting and manhandling Mohit and his family. The incident took place during the special drive by officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) against encroachments by shops in the area.

Rameshwar allegedly picked up a fight with the businessman after the latter raised an objection to the GHMC officials acting against his shop while ignoring the violation by the owner of the neighbouring shop. The complainant alleged that the minister's son and his friends used foul language, pelted stones on his shop and assaulted him and his uncle.

The complainant moved higher police officials after the police station concerned failed to take action.