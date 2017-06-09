Telangana MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy dies of heart failure

Palvai Govardhan Reddy. Pic/YouTube screengrab

Shimla: Senior Congress leader and Telangana MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy died of a massive heart attack in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu town on Friday, officials said.

He was here along with a Parliamentary Standing Committee delegation to attend a meeting.

Reddy suffered a severe heart attack at Bhuntar airport, a senior government functionary told IANS.

The official said he was taken to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town, where he died.

Kullu town is some 200 km from the state capital.

The official said the parliamentary delegation, comprising their families, reached Bhuntar, located on the outskirts of Kullu, by a plane in the morning from New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member Reddy was five-time legislator from the Munugodu constituency in Nalgonda district.

He was representing Telangana in the Rajya Sabha since 2014 and served as a state minister twice during the 1980s.