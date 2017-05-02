Telangana police entrapping youth to join ISIS: Digvijaya Singh



AICC leader Digvijaya Singh's comments drew flak.

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh yesterday kicked up a row with comments that the Telangana Police has set up a "bogus" ISIS website to radicalise Muslim youth and encourage them to join the terrorist outfit.

"Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youth and encouraging them to become ISIS modules," Singh tweeted.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that Singh withdraw his remarks or provide evidence to back his claim. Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma said Singh’s comments would demoralise the police force and lower the image of personnel engaged in fighting anti-national forces. He dubbed the allegations "unfounded".