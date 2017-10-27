Telangana's first human milk bank set up at Niloufer hospital

Telangana's first human milk bank in the public sector was inaugurated today at the state-run Niloufer Hospital here.

Dhaatri Mother's Milk Bank will cater the milk to neonates who are unable to get mother's milk. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, inaugurated the Mother's Milk Bank and formally launched the 'MAA-Mothers Absolute Affection', a flagship programme for promotion of breastfeeding.

"Sadly, India is one of the country in the world which is contributing to the highest number of deaths of newborns which is as high as 30 per cent of the total deaths globally taking place of the newborns," Patel said. She said the central government is extremely sensitive and strongly committed to taking care of "our newborns and bringing down the high number of deaths of the newborns", adding "we are collaborating with states and implementing several measures in this regard."

Telangana Director of Medical Education, Ramesh Reddy said this human milk bank will have all the safety measures on par with international standards. He further requested the minister to consider a proposal pending since 2009 to convert the Niloufer Hospital, a 1,000 bed hospital, providing free healthcare for Women and Children, into a 'Centre of Excellence'.

Responding to the request, the union minister assured that she will certainly look into the matter.