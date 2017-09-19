Telangana women burn 'poor quality' saris given as gifts

By Agencies | Hyderabad | Posted 2 hours


Women burn saris in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic /PTI

The free distribution of over one crore saris for women below the poverty line for the upcoming traditional 'Bathukamma' festival began across Telangana yesterday. But, the sari distribution found itself in a row with the saris allegedly being burnt over poor quality.

While the state government held the Opposition responsible for the burning of saris, cops have booked those involved. Apparently, the saris cost between Rs 200 and Rs 220.

