Temperatures dip to 14.4 degree celsius in Mumbai

Mumbai experienced its coldest weather on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, as temperatures dipped to 14.4 degree celsius in the city. Weather experts says this is the lowest minimum winter temperature recorded so far. They say minimum temperatures are expected to remain in this range over the next few days.

According to a report by The Times of India, a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees below normal, was recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s observatory in Santacruz. On the other hand, the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees, just 0.2 degrees below normal.

Winds blowing in from colder regions is one of the main reasons for the sudden dip, says V K Rajeev of IMD Mumbai.

Maximum temperatures stayed above normal with IMD's Colaba observatory recording 33.4 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees above normal and IMD Santa Cruz recording 32.5 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

Mumbai's pollution levels remained poor, with System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), recording an air quality index (AQI) of 268 on Wednesday morning and the most polluted places in the city were Navi Mumbai, Andheri and Mazgaon with an AQI of 327, 316 and 308, respectively. An AQI between 200 and 300 is harmful to people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children, who are advised to reduce activities that require prolonged or heavy exertion.

Other parts of Maharashtra such as Ratnagiri and Alibaug stood at 17 degrees and in Dahanu at 16 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in Nashik was 8 degrees and 9 degrees in Malegaon and Jalgaon.