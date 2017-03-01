Ten Shiv Sainiks acquitted for setting fire to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's bungalow in 1997

The group had ransacked and set fire to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s bungalow over remarks

Ten people were acquitted by the Mumbai Magistrate court on Tuesday in a 20-year-old case in which members of the Shiv Sena had allegedly attacked and ransacked NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's official bungalow near Mantralaya.

In July 1997, Shiv Sainiks allegedly gathered near Bhujbal’s bungalow A-10 near Mantralaya. After almost an hour, the mob attacked his bungalow from all sides. The Sainiks broke down all the doors of the bungalow and also smashed the furniture, a telephone, and a photocopy machine. They also allegedly shredded files and set a bonfire of the debris near his house. The complaint was filed with the Cuffe Parade Police who arrested the accused.

Police had registered a case against 10 people, which also included Shubhangi Valawkar, Manohar Salvi and others. According to reports, the Sainiks had attacked Bhujbal’s official bungalow over some statements that he had made.

The trial went on for a long time, and in January 2017 Bhujbal deposed in court confirming the incident but requested the court to forgive the accused.

Magistrate RK Deshpande acquitted the 10 in the case. Advocate Ashok Sahani had appeared for all the 10 accused.

Bhujbal is currently in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him for his alleged role in a multi-crore scam. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.