Ten soldiers die in Kashmir avalanche

Srinagar: The Army said on Thursday it lost ten soldiers in two avalanches which hit army posts and patrols on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

"Six soldiers were killed in two separate avalanche tragedies in Gurez sector of the LoC (on Wednesday)," an army statement said.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and six soldiers were rescued after avalanches hit their camp.

"Rescue operations were immediately launched in extreme bad weather amid heavy snow fall," the statement said.

The bodies of three soldiers were retrieved on Thursday morning.

In another incident, an army patrol moving towards a post went missing after an avalanche hit the same area again on Wednesday.

An Army officer was killed and four soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a separate avalanche in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.