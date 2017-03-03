Tension continues in UP town over objectionable video

Lucknow: Tension continued in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri town following violence that erupted over the circulation of a video that showed objectionable comments on Hindu gods, goddesses and women, police said on Friday.

The violence broke out on Thursday night after the video was posted on social media and curfew was clamped in some parts of the city. However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljeet Chowdhary claimed that the situation was now under control.

Following the surfacing of the video which was reportedly shot on Wednesday, two communities clashed, resulting in vandalism of shops in Kharwaranganj and Kucchehri areas. Shots were fired thereafter, which left two injured.

A Muslim youth along with two other accomplices were arrested for the video. The accused were taken to the jail on Thursday night, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) was called and a brief hearing was held. The CJM sent the accused to 17 days of judicial custody.