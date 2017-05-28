Terminally-ill cancer patient marries the love of her life, fulfils last wish

Ronda Bivens, a 28-year-old terminally ill cancer patient got married to the love of her life, Matt Mager, in a hospital, as a part of her dying wish. Read the heart-warming lovestory of the couple here...



Matt Mager and Ronda Bivens. Picture courtesy/ Love What Matters' official Facebook page



There may be many Ronda Bivens in this world who enter into a war with their lives and battle until end to win over adversities. While running in the rat race, we tend to forget that life is short and we don't its expiry date. In the most unfortunate cases, we try to hold back things only when we realise that we are approaching the expiry date. This is something that happened with 28-year-old Ronda Bivens, a terminally ill cancer patient.



Ronda had limited time in hand and before the arrival of her life’s expiry date, she wanted her last wish to be fulfilled. Her last wish in fact was the most beautiful, romantic and touching one.



Ronda Bivens wanted to get married to Matt Mager, the love of her life and the father of her two children. The big day arrived on Ronda’s 28th birthday, a year after her painful battle with radiation, chemotherapy, and leg amputation.



Matt Mager and Ronda Bivens. Picture courtesy/ Love What Matters Facebook page



Amanda Dalton, Ronda’s best friend arranged a small wedding ceremony in the hospital and ensured that the event happens to be the most beautiful affair of the later’s life. Amanda, with the help of others got a preacher, invited friends, and within a couple of hours the wedding was solemnised successfully.



Matt loves Ronda unconditionally, and she was adamant about getting married to the love of her life. The couple was financially broke only to discover from the recent diagnosis that Ronda’s cancer is incurable. However, Matt still stands by her side as her rock and support system.



Ronda Bivens. Picture courtesy/ Love What Matters Facebook page

The couple know each other since their teenage days and their love story is worth penning down in a storybook.

