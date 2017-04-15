Terminator BMC! Mumbai civic body kills 50,000 rats ahead of monsoon

Representational picture

To combat the menace of monsoons caused by rodents, the pesticide department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has killed more than 40, 000 rats in the various wards in Mumbai, the most being in Pydhonie and Kalbadevi.

Monsoon gives rise to rodent related ailment caused leptospirosis. In 2016, around 20 people were reported to have suffered from leptospirosis.

Rajan Naringekar, Insecticide officer told Free Press Journal that their efforts are to reduce the outbreak of disease in Mumbai, "We have killed 50,000 rats in the various wards of the city out of which 19, 225 rats are been killed in the month of March. Due to rats many diseases are spread and we are trying to take all the precautionary measures. Leptospirosis is basically spread during warm climate."

Leptospirosis is an infection caused by corkscrew-shaped bacteria called Leptospira. Signs and symptoms can range from none to mild such as headaches, muscle pains, and fevers; to severe with bleeding from the lungs or meningitis. If the infection causes the person to turn yellow, have kidney failure and bleeding, it is then known as Weil's disease