Terrifying! When animals went on a rampage



A grab from the video, which shows the lioness after her entrance in the village

Lioness enters Gujarat village, kills stray cow: A lioness set panic among the residents of Virpur village of Gujarat’s Amreli district after it was spotted strolling on the roads. In a video footage that has emerged, villagers are seen reacting with shock as the lioness moves around in their lane. According to reports, the lioness is also said to have killed a stray cow. (Watch video)

Toddler killed in Disney resort: A two-year-old boy who was attacked and dragged into the water by an alligator in Orlando's Disney Grand Floridian Resort and Spa on Tuesday night. His body was recovered from the resort the next day. The remains of Lane Graves from Nebraska was located more than 16 hours after the boy was pulled away when he was wading water at an artificial lake beach. The family of four were on vacation at Disney World, one of the world's most popular theme parks. (Read More)



In this handout photograph received from the Delhi Police at the scene of the incident, a schoolboy is confronted by a white tiger inside its enclosure at the Delhi Zoo in New Delhi on September 23, 2014. Photo: AFP/Delhi Police

Delhi zoo horror: In a hair-raising incident, which was captured live on cameras, a white tiger killed a youth after he fell into the animal’s moat in the Delhi Zoo, in September 2014. Eyewitnesses and zoo officials said the young man, who was later identified as Maqsood, a resident of Anand Parbat in Delhi, was leaning against the moat which separated the tiger enclosure from the visitors' gallery, tumbled into the dry moat and immediately was face to face with the six-foot-long tiger which itself appeared initially surprised on seeing the human intrusion. (Watch Video)

Tiger mauls teacher to death in MP: A 55-year-old school teacher was mauled to death by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve when he went to collect firewood in Panpatha forest area, in October 2014. Amod Lakda (55), posted at Karchulia village's government middle school, was attacked by the tiger in the buffer area near a water tank inside Khitouli range. (Read Story)

Crocodile kills man in Australia: In this incident that took place in August 2013, a group of people were celebrating a birthday party when two guests decided to go for a swim in the Mary River, located about 100 km from Darwin. One of the swimmers was attacked by a crocodile and dragged into deeper water. The crocodiles that live in the Mary River Wilderness Retreat are known for their attacks on humans. The animals, which are found in northern Australia's tropical region, were declared a protected species in 1971.

Leopard mauls eight-year-old to death in Mumbai: In January 2013, a boy named Saurabh Yadav was playing with his friends in Adarsh Nagar, bordering the thick forests of Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon east. Suddenly, a leopard leaped out and attacked Saurabh even as his shocked friends managed to escape and alert the family and police, After more than two hours search by the Forest Department and police rescue team, the boy's mangled remains was found in the deep jungles, nearly a kilometre away.

Lucky escape

In May 2016, the Cincinnati Zoo security officers had to kill a 17-year-old gorilla that had grabbed a small boy who fell into the gorilla exhibit moat. (Watch Video)