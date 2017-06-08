Territorial Army major, 3 ultras killed



Arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists. Pic/PTI

An officer of the Territorial Army has been killed in an encounter in Nagaland’s Mon district, during which the security forces have eliminated three terrorists, defence sources said yesterday.

Three army jawans were also injured in the encounter that took place in Lappa village under Tizit sub-division of the district on Tuesday night.

Police sources in Tizit said that besides the three terrorists, driver of an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, also died on the spot with bullet injuries.

The Territorial Army officer killed in the encounter is Major David Manlun of TA Battalion. The three injured jawans are undergoing treatment at Military Hospital, Jorhat, Assam, a defence spokesperson said here.

The encounter broke out around 11 PM on Tuesday when a joint team of Territorial Army and 12 Para, under Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), raided the area upon inputs on movement of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) and ULFA cadres in Lappa, the spokesperson said. It was initially reported that the Assam Rifles (AR) had carried out the operations.