Terrorism can't be justified, says Sushma Swaraj at SCO meet

Sushma Swaraj during a meeting of G4 countries. Pic/PTI
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there can't be a justification for any act of terrorism.
Swaraj asserted that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations "India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York.
She said connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority and asserted that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.âÂÂ Agencies
Pak Minister evades question on terrorism
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who is also in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday refused to answer any question on Islamabad being accused of sponsoring terrorism. He dodged a question on terror and then went away.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti, Tabu at 'Golmaal Again' trailer launch
Photos: 'Dangal' girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh's dinner outing
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's grand birthday bash
Photos: Salman Khan, Daisy Shah spotted at the Mumbai airport
Photos: Rakhi Sawant to play Honeypreet in Ram Rahim biopic