Terrorism can't be justified, says Sushma Swaraj at SCO meet



Sushma Swaraj during a meeting of G4 countries. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there can't be a justification for any act of terrorism.

Swaraj asserted that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations "India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York.

She said connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority and asserted that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.âÂÂ Agencies