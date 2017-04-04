Terrorists attack CRPF convoy, one jawan killed

Five others were injured along with two civilians, including a minor girl; They were on their way to Srinagar for Lok Sabha bypolls duty



Army jawans arrive at the scene of the attack at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was killed yesterday and five other personnel were injured along with two civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, as terrorists targeted a convoy in Srinagar, in yet another attack on security forces.

Terrorists opened fire on a civilian passenger vehicle carrying CRPF jawans at Sempora in the Pantha Chowk area in the afternoon, a police official said. He said six CRPF personnel were injured in the attack by the terrorists, who managed to flee taking advantage of the ensuing chaos.

One of the injured personnel, Head Constable Basappa, later succumbed to his injuries, the official said. Two other security personnel were said to be critical. The civilian driver of the vehicle and a 10-year-old girl also sustained injuries in the attack, he added.

The CRPF jawans were on their way to Srinagar for duty in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls. This is the third terrorist attack on security forces in Srinagar in as many days. On Sunday evening, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar, killing one cop and injuring 15 other security personnel.

Pak violates ceasefire

Pakistan yesterday violated the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells at 0930 hours today on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector," a Defence Spokesman said. Indian troops deployed at forward posts retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed shells on a forward post in Balakote sector of Rajouri district early yesterday morning, an official said.

He said that Indian soldiers retaliated strongly there too.

BSF seizes Pak boats

Two Pakistani boats were seized by a patrolling party of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur sector early yesterday.

The boats were loaded with 400 Kg fish and fishing nets. Sleuths of BSF on patrol duty in River Sutlej intercepted the two boats inside Indian territorial waters at Dona Tel Mal, a border out post under Ferozepur sector, the BSF said. When challenged by BSF personnel, the boatmen jumped into the water and swam towards Pakistan.