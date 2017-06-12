Terrorists fire at policeman at Kashmir's Shopian district



Terrorists fired upon a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir's Shopian district yesterday, leaving him injured.

The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area near the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police official said. Special Police Officer (SPO) Khursheed Ahmad, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the sub-district hospital.

Pak's ceasefire violation

Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along LoC and International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.