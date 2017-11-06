Texas Church Shooting: 27 killed, two dozen injured in massacre

At least 27 people were killed and nearly two dozen wounded in a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire, the local media reported.



A candlelight vigil is observed on November 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Pic/AFP

Local police told Channel KSAT12 that the shooter was dead but did not specify the cause of death or the exact number of victims inside the First Baptist Church, Efe news reported.

Sutherland Springs is located 45 km southeast of San Antonio. A heavy police presence, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)personnel, was reported at the crime scene after the incident. Although local police have not released figures on the number of dead, County Commissioner Wilson Albert Gamez Jr. told MSNBC that 27 people were dead and at least 24 wounded, the report said.

The church was celebrating Mass at the time of the shootings. "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter shortly after the incident.