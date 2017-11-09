Texas Church Shooting: Gunman's first targets were children, state media reports

Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people in a church shooting, went through the pews looking for survivors to execute and his first targets were children, according to media reports.



A Texas flag flies at half mast during a prayer service at the La Vernia High School. PIC/AFP

Authorities in Sutherland Springs said nearly half of the 26 victims were children. Rosanne Solis and Joaquin Ramirez were two of the around 20 survivors, who were gravely injured, in the shooting. They were in one of the first aisles of the First Baptist Church when the 26-year-old gunman opened fire on the worshippers.