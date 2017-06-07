Textbook controversy: NSUI to protest if Mumbai University fails to correct errors



NSUI members protest against the varsity administration at the Kalina campus

A year since filing complaints and seeing no action taken, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has taken matters into its own hands in the political science textbook controversy.

Rewriting history

NSUI members protested at Mumbai university's Kalina campus yesterday, demanding withdrawal of the textbook titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought' from the curriculum. According to the students, the book is misleading and dispensing incorrect information to youngsters by labelling freedom fighters Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi as anti-secular. It also has no mention of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, they alleged, adding that if the varsity fails to fulfil their demand, the NSUI plans to begin a chain hunger strike at the campus.

mid-day had reported about this controversy a year ago, after which the varsity had formed a committee to inquire into the complaints and make corrections.

Plan of action

"This won't be tolerated. The writer has maligned great freedom fighters of India and disrespected our first PM by completely excluding his contribution from the book. This has certainly been done without any application of mind. The writer is interfering with history by presenting altered facts. What's sadder though is that the university has overlooked such huge mistakes, and is instead prescribing this book," said Ankit Singh, a committee member of NSUI.

Mumbai president of NSUI Vipin Singh said, "After we raised our voices against this misinformation a year ago, the varsity formed a committee. But nothing has changed. The book should be withdrawn from the curriculum. And the writer should submit a written apology for misguiding the young generation with altered facts. We will meet the varsity administration in the coming week; if it fails to take action, we will begin a chain hunger strike."