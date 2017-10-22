Drums and a band played as officials in black tops and ancient costumes rehearsed yesterday for the funeral procession of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose cremation next week is expected to be attended by a quarter of a million mourners. Some held a mock-up of a golden urn that had held the remains of dead kings in the past. In the present, the king's body is placed in a coffin but the urn is still used to represent the monarch's remains. The procession rehearsal, which was expected to take up to five hours, passed crowds of black-clad mourners in Bangkok's historic quarter.



The king's cremation will take place on October 26. Pics/AFP

The military government has set $90 million aside for the lavish funeral. Preparations took almost a year to complete, with thousands of artisans working to create an elaborate structure of gold-tipped Thai pavilions in front of the glittering Grand Palace.

King Bhumibol, who died on October 13 last year at the age of 87, ruled Thailand for seven decades and is credited by some as having revived the prestige of the monarchy. His only son King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally ascended the throne last year but his coronation will not take place until after his father's funeral. The king's cremation will take place on October 26. The day has been a declared a national holiday.

$90mn Amount set aside for the funeral