Thailand's 'piggy bank' turtle dies



The 25-year-old was suffering from complications after a life-saving surgery. Pic/AFP

Bangkok: A Thai veterinarian on Tuesday said that a 25-year-old sea turtle has passed away due to complications after it had life-saving surgery to remove 915 coins from its stomach.

"At 10.10 am, she went with peace," said Nantarika Chansue, the vet in charge of Chulalongkorn hospital's aquatic research centre.

The turtle Omsin, otherwise known as 'Piggy Bank', lived in Chonburi province. Tourists seeking good fortune had tossed loose change into a public pond where the turtle lived. Eventually, the money formed a 5-kilogram (11-pound) weight that cracked Bank's shell.

Chansue removed the coins on March 6 in an hours-long operation. In the weeks after the surgery, the turtle was put on a liquid diet. She eventually developed blood poisoning from serious intestinal problems.

A checkup Saturday revealed problems with the turtle's intestines and doctors performed a second operation on Monday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the veterinarian had said the turtle had not woken up since the operation and was in a "very serious" condition.