Thailand woman creates ruckus, detained

Indore: A young woman from Thailand was detained in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on charges of creating a ruckus and misbehaving with the public in an inebriated state, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they got a call regarding the woman, aged around 30, on Tuesday night. When police personnel reached the spot, she misbehaved with them too and tried to escape in a police vehicle.

When the woman was shifted to a hospital, she created disturbances there too, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra told IANS that police would take suitable action after questioning the woman.