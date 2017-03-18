Thane: 11-year-old hangs himself; parents clueless



An 11-year-old boy from Dombivli committed suicide on Wednesday evening by hanging himself with a nylon dupatta at his residence. The Tilak Nagar police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating why he took the extreme step.

Was good at studies

According to the police, the minor was a resident of Gopal Nagar, where he stayed with his father who is a pandit, mother a housewife, and a one-year-old sister. The boy was a standard VII student of Tilak Nagar Vidyalaya and was good in his studies.

The incident took place on Wednesday between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, when his mother and sister went to the market. “He told his mother that his refill was over and asked her to bring him a new one. God knows what happened and he took such an extreme step,” said Vinayak, his uncle.

Police said he had locked the door and committed suicide in the balcony of his residence. He even shut the windows of the balcony. “He was studying when his mother left. When they returned, with the help of a neighbour the door was opened. They saw all his books in a mess on the floor. He was shifted to AIMS hospital in Dombivli where he was declared dead. The Manpada police registered a case and it was transferred to Tilak Nagar police station as he resides in its jurisdiction,” said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

Police speak

Shivaji Dhumal, Senior Police Inspector, Tilak Nagar police station said, “We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter. On Friday we took the statement of his father. The parents too don’t know what could be the reason. His father said that 6 months before, while doing surya namaskar, the boy had suffered a head injury and was undergoing treatment. But he was good in studies and was so sincere that even if he wanted to watch TV he would take permission from his mother.”

Teachers shocked

Teachers at his school are in shock as all of them knew him. “He used to participate in every programme and was excited about everything. Each staff member knew him. He used to get seizures, so we had kept a soft toy with him. God knows what was the reason for him to take this extreme step,” said a teacher.