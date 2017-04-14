Thane: 3 cops injured as crowd pelts stones during survey

Thane: Three policemen were injured after an angry crowd pelted stones at them while the survey work for the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor was in progress at Falegaon in Kalyan, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The policemen, belonging to the Thane district rural police, were deployed at the site to avoid any untoward incident during the survey.

"The survey work for the Samruddi Mahamarg (Corridor) between Nagpur-Mumbai was in progress at Falegaon. At about 1 PM an irate mob pelted stones and attacked the police party," police sub-inspector BR Patil of the Kalyan taluka police station said.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident, the police officer said.