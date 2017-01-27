Thane: 8 held for putting up provocative banner targeting Shiv Sena

Eight persons have been arrested for allegedly putting up a provocative banner targeting the Shiv Sena in the city, police said today. No due permissions had been taken for the banners, police had earlier said.

The eight persons, including the flex printers and mounters, were arrested late last night, they said. The Kapurbawdi and Chitalsar police stations here registered a case under IPC sections 153 (promoting disharmony between two groups), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and also under Maharashtra Defacing of Property Rules-1995.

The banner depicted a broken arrow and a saffron lotus on a chair, described as 'mayor's chair'. The civic elections would be held in Mumbai, Thane and other places on February 21.

Notably, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday made it clear that his party would not form alliance with BJP or any other party for these elections.