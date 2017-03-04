Thane: Air India's call centre receives threat call



Representational image

Thane: The Thane city police have registered an offence against an unknown caller who allegedly threatened to blow up the Air India call centre here, police said on Saturday. A call was received on the tollfree number at about 1.22 PM yesterday from 8433610343 and the caller threatened to blow up the centre, said the police.



The Shrinagar police have registered an offence against the caller based on a complaint last evening. The matter is being investigated further.