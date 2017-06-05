Thane: Bakery worker killed in Ulhasnagar; three held

Police have last night apprehended three persons on charges of killing a 25-year-old bakery worker in Ulhasnagar town in the district.

The trio, including the bakery owner's son, along with another accused Rizwan, allegedly killed the worker - Mohammad Adil Ansari in the wee hours on Saturday, said Police Inspector SP Aher of Ulhasnagar police station.

They allegedly killed Mohammad on the suspicion that he had stolen a cell phone of one of the persons in the bakery. The two other arrested accused also work in the same bakery, said Aher.

Those apprehended were identified as Shammim Mehaboob Ansari, Javed Jafed Ansari and Shawaz Farooq Ansari (son of the bakery owner), he added. Rizwan is absconding. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered and a probe was on, the officer said.