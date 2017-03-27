Thane: Balcony of first-floor flat collapses in Wagle Estate

Rubble of the portion of the balcony that collapsed in Thane’s Wagle Estate on Sunday night

The balcony of a ground-plus-one structure in Thane's Wagle Estate collapsed on Sunday night. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Thane's disaster management cell sealed the property after evacuating people; officials are investigating further to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm. The house belonged to one Nasir Rehamadulla Shaikh. The ground-plus-one structure had a residence on top and a chicken shop, owned by Shaikh, on the ground floor.

"The shop has not been damaged at all. The police and disaster management cell officials reached the spot immediately after being told of the collapse," said Nisar Shaikh, a resident from the area.

Santosh Kadam from Thane's disaster management cell said, "There are no casualties or injuries. There was a chicken shop on the ground floor and a house on the first floor. While a portion of the balcony collapsed, we have also removed the rest of it as it was hanging dangerously. Those living on the first floor were evacuated safely."

"As it was late in the night and no one was hurt, we sealed the property and left. Residents of the house have been able to make temporary arrangements for accommodation. We will revisit the structure for further investigation and accordingly decide what action needs to be taken,” he added.