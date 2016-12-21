Thane Crime: Bank manager tries to help 2 to exchange banned notes, detained



Sundaram Subramaniam, IndusInd bank manager

In a major crackdown, the Kalyan crime branch has detained three people, including a bank manager, for trying to exchange the banned currency notes. In two separate incidents, the sleuths have seized around Rs 30 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sundaram Subramaniam (39), a Kalwa resident and manager with IndusInd bank’s Andheri branch, Chetan Patil (37), a builder from Kalwa, and Mohammed Mustaq Shaikh, a businessman and Koparkhairne resident.

Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar received information about a deal that would happen in Bunty hotel near Shil-Phata, Mumbra. He laid a trap and caught hold of two accused. “We nabbed Subramaniam and Patil on December 16. They said that they had come in contact as they both live in Kalwa,” he said.

The police has seized a total of Rs 13,41,820 from the manager, who was carrying the money in a plastic bag.

“In the other case, after we received the tip-off, we laid another trap on Monday for Shaikh in the same hotel and caught him with Rs 17 lakh in the old banned currency. Investigation has revealed that Subramaniam had a 15 per cent cut in the deal,” added Nagarkar.