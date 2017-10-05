The Police have registered a case against a man, who is a close relative of BJP's woman city president Sujata Bhoir, after a viral video showed him fire live rounds during a Navratri procession recently. The accused has been identified as Ashish Bhoir.



The gun visible in Ashish Bhoir's hand

In the video, BJP leader Sujata, is seen dancing to music, along with other women during a Navratri celebration. Ashish, who is seen standing behind her, takes out a pistol and fires two rounds in the air. He then hides the pistol under his clothes, while continuing to dance.

The video was apparently shot on October 1 during a Durga procession in Ambernath. After the video clip went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook, the video kicked up a huge storm with several social media users pointing to the risk of firing live rounds in public.



The accused, identified as Ashish Bhoir, seen firing a round in the air, as a small child looks at him

Just four months ago, a 13-year-old succumbed to his injuries after a bullet hit him, when someone fired a round at a wedding function in Gaikwad pada, Ambernath.

Following outrage over the recent incident, the police decided to investigate the case. "The accused [Ashish] has a licence for the pistol, but if any person with a licensed revolver fires a round, he/she must inform the police first. In this case, it wasn't done," said a police officer from Ambernath police station.

Sujata Bhoir (left) with a local party worker

When contacted, Ankit Goel, deputy commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar, Zone IV, said, "We have confiscated the revolver and the licence. He has a licence to keep the weapon, but there was no permission taken to fire a round. We have registered a case against him at the Shivaji Nagar police station and are investigating the matter."

Despite repeated attempts, Sujata remained unavailable for comment.

Also view - Honeypreet Insan: From Ram Rahim's 'Angel' To Haryana's Most Wanted

