The husband of a woman corporator belonging to the BJP was arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty traffic cop, police said.



Representational picture

Sherbahaudur Singh (54) has been arrested under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said police.

According to a complaint by traffic policeman Nandakumar Bhosale, the accused abused him and beat him up when he was disciplining vehicles in Nalpada locality of the city.

The complaint stated that Bhosale was towing away vehicles parked near a school in haphazard manner blocking the road which enraged the accused and he prevented him from doing his duty and abused him, the police said.

