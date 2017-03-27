Thane: Cop attacks motorist in Bhiwandi, then arrests him for assault



This video grab shows Sr PI Ganpatrao Ghatge grabbing Kailash Parikh by the collar

Yet another instance of alleged police atrocity was brought to light by a viral video that shows a senior traffic cop manhandling a motorist in broad daylight in Bhiwandi. What's more, after assaulting him, the cops then arrested the man and his friend and charged them for assaulting the cop to deter him from his duty.

In the video, Senior Inspector Ganpatrao Ghatge, of the Bhiwandi traffic police, is clearly seen grabbing a motorist Kailash Parikh (46) by his collar and pushing him around.

The incident took place on March 22 in front of Regent Hotel, at the Jakat Naka in Bhiwandi. While the road is a no-parking zone, there is no warning board at the spot, and cars and bikes are parked there all the time. However, that day, the cops locked a jammer on the car belonging to Bhaven Parag Mehta and Parikh, both residents of Mira Road.

Parikh recalled, "We questioned the officer why a jammer was put on the car. We were not at fault, but there was a heated argument after we refused to share our documents. Ghatge and his officers were trying to force us into the police van, and they even assaulted us."

Despite repeated attempts to contact Ghatge, the officer was not available for comment. However, Senior Inspector DM Katke, Bhiwandi police, confirmed that a case was registered against the motorists under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. "We registered a case and the accused were released on bail. A similar case was registered against auto rickshaw drivers who had also parked at the spot illegally and argued with the traffic police," he added.