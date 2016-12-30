Thane: Corporator's son forces urine down man's throat at gunpoint



Corporator Vijay Patil’s son Yuvraj

As if assaulting a 22-year-old youth was not enough, that a group of men including an independent corporator’s son forced him to drink urine from a beer bottle at gunpoint. The Hill Line police have registered a case against corporator Vijay Patil’s son Yuvraj Patil from Ulhasnagar, after the victim filed a complaint on Wednesday.

According to police, on December 17 Yuvraj’s friend Wilson went to victim Shehjade Ansari’s house in Shivneri building, near Sai Baba Temple, Ulhasnagar and asked him to accompany him to Yuvraj’s office. When he refused, Wilson threatened to drag him to the office forcefully.

Also read: Teacher forces girl to sit on hot iron slide for urinating in class

Thereafter, when Shehjade reached the office at Kailash Colony, the corporator’s son along with six others started beating him up. Yuvraj urinated in a beer bottle and forced him to drink it at gunpoint. The victim somehow managed to escape from the place and ran back home, where he hid for some time. “Unable to bear the pain on his body, he rushed to a nearby government hospital and admitted himself,” said Mohan Waghmare, senior police inspector of Hill Line police station.

After being discharged from the hospital on December 20, Shehjade filed a police complaint regarding the incident and mentioned the names of both Yuvraj and Wilson. Speaking to mid-day, Waghmare said, “We are still on the lookout for the accused.”

Even after repeated attempts to contact Vijay Patil, he remained unavailable for comment on the incident.