Thane Crime: Dacoits loot homes, threaten to kill victims if they call the police



CCTV grabs show the dacoits trying to enter one of the houses

It was a nightmare for two families in Diva, when a group of nine dacoits barged into their houses and looted them at knifepoint in the wee hours of Saturday. What was scarier was that just before leaving with the booty, they threatened to return after two days and murder them if they approached the police.



Akshay Chaudhary shows the cupboard from where the valuables were stolen

Double loot

Around 2:45 am on Saturday, a group of eight people, armed with knives, wooden and steel rods and stones barged into Anil Gaikwad’s house in the area. Speaking to mid-day, Gaikwad said, “Eight dacoits entered the house, while one was standing outside. They took away 14 tola of gold, R15,000 cash and two mobile phones.” He further added, “Before leaving they locked the house from outside. They even threatened to kill us if we approached the police.”

After looting Gaikwad’s house, the robbers targeted the house of Akshay Chaudhary on the other side of the road. Chaudhary, who stays with five others said, “At first we thought that the person who was knocking on the door was my father as he stays nearby. But then the robbers broke open the door to enter the house. Brandishing a knife, they made away with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 75,000 cash and five mobile phones.”

Shocked member hospitalised

He further said, “My family is extremely scared after the incident. My brother’s wife, who is pregnant, was so shocked that she had to be admitted to the hospital. We are planning to return to our village.” “A couple of minutes after the incident, we spotted a police car in the locality. We tried calling them but did not get any response.”

Senior police inspector of Digar police station said, “We have beefed up security in the area. The CCTV footages are also being checked. Hunt for the accused is on. A case has been registered under section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 395 (dacoity) of IPC.”