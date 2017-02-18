Thane: DCP's 5-year-old dog goes missing on morning walk

Sam, the five-year-old Labrador of city deputy commissioner of police Amit Kale, went missing on Friday morning. Sam, who was posted at the State Intelligence Department, went missing on Friday morning from outside Kale’s residence near the 12 Bungalow area in Kopri, Thane West when he was out on his morning walk.

Kale said that Sam used to go for his morning walk alone and would return within 15 minutes. He was very familiar with the area and never used to bark or harm anyone. “On Friday morning too he left home for a round but didn’t return. I was at my office when one of my co-workers gave me a call informing that Sam has gone missing, as he had never return back home. He was searching for Sam in the vicinity, when a woman informed him that two kids were playing with him and may have taken him along with them,” added Kale.



DCP Amit Kale’s five-year-old Labrador went missing after he ventured out alone for his morning walk

A visibly tensed Kale has been searching for Sam, whom he counted as a family member. “Sam would easily get familiar with any stranger and never attacked or barked at them. He must have left with the kids but I don’t think he’ll stay with them for long and will start to bark if he’s kept hidden in a room,” said Kale.

He has also started circulating Sam’s picture on social networks like WhatsApp. “We have not yet registered a case, as the search is going on. We are also seeing the CCTV footage from the area to get some clue in the case and if possible, we will also register a case,” added Kale who has appealed to people to inform him if they have seen the Labrador.