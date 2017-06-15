Thane: Duo who molested woman in moving auto rickshaw arrested



Police seized the auto-rickshaw in which the incident had happened

Almost a week after an auto-rickshaw driver and a co-passenger sexually assaulted a 23-year-old girl and pushed her out of the vehicle on Pokhran Road, the Naupada police managed to arrest the duo on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Lahu Laxman Ghogare, who owns the vehicle and his friend Santosh Lokhande. Both of them are auto-rickshaw drivers and are friends for the past six years. "On the day of the incident (June 7), Lahu and Santosh were waiting in their auto at Teen Hath Naka, from where the victim boarded the vehicle. When they were on Majiwada Bridge, Santosh, who was sitting on the backseat, started harassing her. When she objected to it and screamed for help, the accused pushed her out of the vehicle. Both of them were drunk at the time of the incident," said an officer from Naupada police station.

Cops arrested one of the accused from Thane Civil Hospital and the other accused from near his residence



Deputy commissioner of police, Thane city, D Swami had received information that an auto-rickshaw driver by the name Santosh was missing from his residence in Dyneshwar Nagar since June 8. His wife had registered a missing complaint at Wagle Estate police station. "The missing accused was traced to Thane Civil Hospital, where he had got himself admitted to avoid arrest. Following his arrest, he confessed to his crime and revealed details regarding the other accused. Lahu was later nabbed from near his residence," added Swami.

In his statement to the police, Santosh said that they were planning to rob the girl, but as she started screaming, they couldn't do it. They had planned the crime, as Lahu could not repay the loan of the auto-rickshaw. Swami further said, "We are verifying the facts and are in the process of taking their statements. They will be kept in police custody for seven days. Further investigation into the matter is on."