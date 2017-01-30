Thane: Gangster's son brings sword to election rally

Omi Kalani - son of jailed gangster-politician Pappu Kalani - is under investigation by the Election Commission for the stunt



Omi Kalani brandishes a sword as he is carried into the venue on the shoulders of supporters. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Omi Kalani, son of former MLA and gangster Pappu Kalani, seems to be following in his father's footsteps — the Ulhasnagar strongman arrived at an election rally on Saturday brandishing a sword, evoking memories of his father Pappu, who is currently in jail for murder.

Sources who were present there claimed that this was all for publicity. However, the stunt could soon turn out to be a double-edged sword for Kalani, as the election commission is investigating a viral video that shows him wielding the sword as he was carried in on the shoulders of supporters.

Alliance with BJP

Kalani had recently declared that his candidates — under the banner of Team Omi Kalani' — alone would hold 30 seats. While his mother Jyoti is a sitting MLA on NCP's ticket from Ulhasnagar, there was talk that Kalani was going to enter an alliance with the BJP.

BJP Minister of State Ravindra Chavan confirmed this Saturday's rally at Gol Maidan in Ulhasnagar 1, jointly held by the BJP, RPI (A) and Team Omi Kalani.

At the rally as well, the focus seemed to be on Kalani. There was also an LCD screen at the venue with information on the work he had done in the past, but no mention of the work done by BJP or RPI (A).

EC probe

Vijaya Jadhav, the Election Commission official responsible for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct in Ulhasnagar, said, "We have not received any report from officials about this. I have to ask the concerned officials regarding the same. However, we will see the video and check how the sword was used and whether it has violated the code of conduct."

Copspeak

A senior officer from Ulhasnagar police station said, "The Election Commission officers were present in the public rally too, and would have notice the incident, of which a video went viral."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunil Bharadwaj (Ulhasnagar) said, "The Election Commission didn't report the video or the use of the sword to us. First we have to check whether it was a real sword or just a prop for shock value."