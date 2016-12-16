Thane: Lady clerk held for demanding bribe from project affected



Representational picture

A lady clerk with the special land acquisition office at Uran who allegedly demanded money for issuing a Project Affected Person (PAP) certificate was arrested while accepting the amount from the complainant.

It was in 1988 that the land of the complainant at Uran was acquired by Cidco for development of Navi Mumbai. The complainant wanted a certificate that they (both the father and daughter) were project affected persons for which they made an application with the office on December 2, 2016, said a release issued by the anti-corruption bureau of Raigad.

The clerk at Metro Center-I office of the Special Land Acquisition here allegedly demanded Rs 24,000 from the complainant for issuing the certificate, said the release.

It was on December 3, that the aggrieved complainant reported the matter to ACB office at Raigad. The officials on Wednesday trapped the clerk while allegedly accepting an amount of Rs 23,000 from the complainant, the release added. The accused has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.