A man and a woman from Kasara town allegedly committed suicide after they failed to split from their spouses and enter into nuptial bond, police said on Thursday.

The people in Radyachapada village yesterday found them hanging from a tree in a nearby forest area, assistant police inspector Pravin Kolhe said.



The couple took the extreme step after they were unable to separate from their respective spouses

The police then came to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

Kolhe said the deceased, both 32 and residents of tribal hamlet Malgaota, were in a relationship despite being already married separately.

This posed a hindrance to their desire to tie the nuptial knot after splitting from their legal spouses.



The deceased woman had left her house two days back.

Her husband had later lodged a missing complaint with the local police station, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are further probing the case, the official said.

