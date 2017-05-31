E-paper

Thane: Man booked for assaulting cops during interrogation

By PTI | Thane | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Thane: Man booked for assaulting cops during interrogation

Police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting cops during his interrogation at a police station in Thane.

Rajan Velu (32) was brought to the Ambernath police station on Monday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar told PTI on Wednesday.

Also read - Mumbai: Unruly driver speeds off after assaulting, abusing female cop

Velu was brought to the police station along with his wife after cops were alerted that a man was mercilessly beating his wife, she said.

Also read - Mumbai: Constable's kin attack woman cop, beat her black and blue

During interrogation, Velu, who was in an inebriated condition, assaulted a constable, injuring him severely, the PRO said, adding he also bit another policeman in his leg.

Also read: Woman constable manhandled, assaulted in Thane; one arrested

A case was registered under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Narkar said, adding a probe was on.

Trending Videos

Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'

 

Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound

 

Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply