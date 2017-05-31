Thane: Man booked for assaulting cops during interrogation

Police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting cops during his interrogation at a police station in Thane.

Rajan Velu (32) was brought to the Ambernath police station on Monday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar told PTI on Wednesday.

Velu was brought to the police station along with his wife after cops were alerted that a man was mercilessly beating his wife, she said.

During interrogation, Velu, who was in an inebriated condition, assaulted a constable, injuring him severely, the PRO said, adding he also bit another policeman in his leg.

A case was registered under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Narkar said, adding a probe was on.