Thane: Man held for impersonating as FDA inspector





Thane: A 35-year-old man from Virar in Thane, who posed as a Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) inspector and allegedly demanded bribe from a doctor, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. "Accused Sanjay Shinde impersonated as FDA inspector and meet one Dr Raghavendra Tripathi at his hospital in Kalyan on Friday. He then accused Tripathi of indulging in adulteration of medicines," sub-inspector Y M Gaikar of Bazarpeth police station said.



Shinde demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Tripathi and threatened him to shell out the money if he wanted to continue his medical practise. "Suspecting Shinde, the doctor asked him to show his identity card, which he failed to furnish. Tripathi soon alerted drug inspector Dr Anil Manickrao, attached to Thane

FDA division," Gaikar said. During the investigation, it was revealed that Shinde was a real estate agent. Police is also probing that if he has cheated more

medicos in a similar fashion and duped them.



Shinde was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC.