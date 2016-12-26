Thane: Man posts suicide note, selfie on WhatsApp

Vishal Khade (27) a Khardi Tembha resident, committed suicide on the railway tracks after sending a selfie and a suicide note on WhatsApp to his friends. Police said he and his wife Vaishnavi, went to the Central Railway tracks between Khadavali and Vashim at Sane-Pali on December 22 at around 6.30pm, when the incident occurred. Kalyan GRP has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). In the suicide note Vishal has accused a person called Sachin Vekhande, whose continuous threats he alleged led him to take the drastic step.

On Thursday evening, Vishal reached the spot with Vaishnavi and took the selfie with her and sent the note. Police said, when a long distance train arrived, Vishal pushed his wife away and jumped before the train.

Datta Bhable, senior police inspector of the Kalyan GRP, said, “We have registered an ADR. The investigation is on.”

Sachin Vekhande is absconding, as per Kalyan GRP. Vishal and Vaishnavi have 6-month-old daughter – Durva. According to sources from the Kalyan GRP, Vishal and Sachin might have quarrelled on a petty issue on a WhatsApp group, which might have led to the incident.

