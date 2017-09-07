Thane: Man rapes 18-year-old colleague, makes video of the act



A 24-year-old man was arrested from Badlapur in Thane for allegedly raping his 18-year-old colleague, police said on Wednesday. The victim's aunt was also booked for abetting the crime committed by the accused, identified as Sudhir Borade, a police official said.



According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she, her aunt and the accused worked in the same company in Badlapur township. The incident took place on Sunday, when she moved out of her house in morning for work and was told by her aunt that all three of them will visit a temple in Lonavala, Pune district, the officer said.



As told, the victim accompanied the accused on a two-wheeler, but instead a temple she was taken to a lodge in Neral area. The accused in the lodge first molested her and later raped her and also made a video of the act. He also threatened her that he would share the video on social media if she discloses about the incident to anyone.



The victim later approached the police last night and registered a complaint against her colleague and aunt. A case has been booked under sections 376 (rape) rw 34

(common intention) of the IPC against the duo and further probe into the matter was on, police added.