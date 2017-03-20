Thane: Mother pushes two kids off 15th floor, then jumps herself



Representational Image

Minir Tausif (7) will remember Sunday morning for a long time. That day his mother took him and his sister to an under-construction building and threw them off it, before jumping herself. His mother and sister died in the incident. The Shil-Daighar police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter.

According to them, Shirin Khan (27) stayed with her children, Minir Tausif and Amreen (4), and her husband Hanif in Mumbra.

The incident took place near Shibli Nagar at a 24-storeyed building being constructed by MMRDA. "The deceased along with the two kids, approached the people at the site saying she wanted to book a flat. But instead of going to the booking office, she climbed up to the 15th storey," said Sunil Wagh, Assistant Police Inspector, Shil-Daighar police station.

"On Sunday at around 11am, Shirin had locked her house when her husband was sleeping, and left with her kids. Around 11:30am, she first threw Tausif, then Amreen, and then jumped herself," said KD Katkar, Senior Police Inspector, Shil-Daighar police station. Both Shirin and Amreen died on the spot. "Tausif fell on the iron roof of a shed and suffered hand and leg fractures. All of them were shifted to Shivji hospital in Kalwa. During investigation we found that there was some family dispute," added Wagh. "We questioned Shirin's husband and her mother but they are not holding anyone responsible," added Katkar.

Minir Tausif underwent a CT scan and was discharged. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "Mom took us to the 22nd floor. Then we came to the 15th floor and she pushed me off first."