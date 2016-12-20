Thane: Mumbra IS recruit deposited Rs 5 lakh into brother's account

To facilitate his and friend’s journey to Egypt, ISIS recruit from Mumbra, Tabrez Tambe had deposited Rs 5.17 lakh in his brother’s bank account before leaving the country in January, ATS officials said yesterday. Tambe had left in January along with his friend Ali Al Shahri, a Saudi national. Tambe was detained in Libya recently.

Few days before his journey to join the terror group, Tambe had deposited Rs 4.20 lakh on January 5 and Rs 97,000 on January 8 in his brother Saud Tambe’s account with a private bank. The money was meant for their ticket fare, according to the officials. It is also revealed that Ali had sent Rs 26,883 to Tambe through Western Union Money Transfer in November 11 this year. ATS is investigating whether the duo undertook their planned journeys or not.

ATS is investigating the visa applications of Tambe and Ali for Egypt which were made through a Delhi-based travel agency and ticketing done by a famous travel company which has its office in Gurgaon and the transaction done through Western Union Money Transfer.