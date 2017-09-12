Thane: Musician Ahmad Mirza's murderer Dilawar Khan nabbed



Musician Ahmad Mirza

Musician Ahmad Mirza's killer Dilawar Khan was absconding since the day he died at Thunga Hospital, after being brutally assaulted by the accused with a wine bottle.

However, after searching for him for almost four days the cops got lucky on Monday, when the accused reached his house to meet his family members.

The Kanakiya police laid a trap and arrested him from his residence.

Speaking to mid-day, Vasant Labde, senior inspector of Kanakiya police station, said, "After being produced before the court, he was sent to police custody till September 16."

Police sources said that the exact reason behind the murder is still unknown. Mirza used some abusive language against Khan's daughter, which led to a fight between them.

The deceased suffered serious head injuries after the accused assaulted him with a wine bottle.

Mirza was declared dead on Friday afternoon after being on life support for almost two days.